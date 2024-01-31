The Canadian classic Crosscountry Canada is now free to play online

Crosscountry Canada is now available to play for free online, thanks to an MS-DOS-emulated version of the classic showing up on Archive.org.

Developed by Didatech Software, Crosscountry Canada is a retro educational title first released in 1986 for the Apple II and ported to MS-DOS in 1991. The game was a hallmark in many Canadian school computer labs in the 90s.

In Crosscountry Canada, you’re a truck driver who has to deliver payloads across Canada. You use in-game commands to instruct the truck driver what to do and where to go. The game helps teach you about geography and develop strategic decision-making. You need to plan how to get your load to different destination cities across Canada, such as delivering corn to Vancouver or potash to Winnipeg, in the most economical way possible. Deciding the best places to stop, refuel and eat, are all important to success. The game teaches players about each Canadian province’s different terrains and weather conditions.

According to Access Winnipeg, Crosscountry Canada has been dubbed “one of the best edutainment titles ever made.” After playing the game for about 10 minutes, I think I can agree with that assessment.

Give Crosscountry Canada a shot for yourself for free on Archive.org. Don’t forget to put your seatbelt on. I’m serious by the way — that’s a command in the game.

Image credit: Didatech Software

Source: Access Winnipeg