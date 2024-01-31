Xbox’s new Vapor controller colour might be its coolest-looking yet

As far as the unique controller world goes, Xbox is difficult to beat, and the gaming giant’s Vapor Xbox Series X/S gamepad might be its best so far.

The psychedelic design is “unique to every controller,” according to Microsoft, and comes in various colours that feature a misty, subtly textured pattern. Hues include ‘Electric Vapor,’ ‘Nocturnal Vapor,’ ‘Fire Vapor,’ ‘Stormcloud Vapor,’ ‘Cyber Vapor’ and Dream Vapor.’

Each Vapor colour is an additional $12.99 on top of the gamepad’s base $84.99 price in the Xbox Design Lab (base colours don’t cost extra). The new Vapor colours can’t be selected if you’re making an Xbox Elite Series 2 controller.

Along with being sold on its own as the purple Dream Vapor Special Edition colour, the new design is also available as an option in the Xbox Design Lab, which lets you customize pretty much every aspect of the gamepad, including the ABXY buttons, triggers and more.

The Dream Vapor Special Edition gamepad is available for pre-order now for $79.99 and will be released on February 6th, 2024. All the new Vapor colours are available as options in the Xbox Design Lab.

