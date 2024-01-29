fbpx
Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League’s servers taken down hours after launch

A bug that autocompleted the entire game is the culprit

Craig Donaldson
Jan 29, 20244:24 PM EST 0 comments

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League‘s launch is already off to a rocky start. A bug that autocompleted players’ saved files has caused developer Rocksteady Studios to take its servers offline just hours after launch.

The developers say it’s working on a fix and posted on X (formerly Twitter) about the bug and server downtime.

In another post on X a few hours later, Rocksteady Studios said, “We have identified the problem that was affecting player profiles and are currently testing a fix. We hope to implement it and have the game back online as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.”

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League has had a tumultuous development cycle featuring delays and mixed reception from fans due to its live service direction. Rocksteady Studios is behind the critically-acclaimed single-player Batman: Arkham trilogy.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League launches worldwide on February 2nd on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. Those who purchase the game’s Deluxe Edition can play 72 hours early starting on January 30th.

Image credit: Warner Bros. Games

Source: @suicidesquadRS Via: Digital Trends

