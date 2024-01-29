Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League’s servers taken down hours after launch

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League‘s launch is already off to a rocky start. A bug that autocompleted players’ saved files has caused developer Rocksteady Studios to take its servers offline just hours after launch.

The developers say it’s working on a fix and posted on X (formerly Twitter) about the bug and server downtime.

We’re aware that a number of players are currently experiencing an issue whereby upon logging into the game for the first time, they have full story completion. To resolve this issue, we will be performing maintenance on the game servers. During this time the game will be… — Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League (@suicidesquadRS) January 29, 2024

In another post on X a few hours later, Rocksteady Studios said, “We have identified the problem that was affecting player profiles and are currently testing a fix. We hope to implement it and have the game back online as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.”

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League has had a tumultuous development cycle featuring delays and mixed reception from fans due to its live service direction. Rocksteady Studios is behind the critically-acclaimed single-player Batman: Arkham trilogy.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League launches worldwide on February 2nd on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. Those who purchase the game’s Deluxe Edition can play 72 hours early starting on January 30th.

Image credit: Warner Bros. Games

Source: @suicidesquadRS Via: Digital Trends