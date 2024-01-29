2024 Quebec Games Celebration spotlights more than 200 released and upcoming titles

The 2024 Quebec Games Celebration has kicked off on Steam, offering a spotlight on over 200 released and upcoming titles.

Organized annually by Montreal Indie Asylum and its Purple is Royal incubator, the initiative, as its name suggests, aims to promote the many games that are made in Quebec. Notably, the Quebec games industry contributes $1.4 billion to the province’s economy annually and is one of the five biggest game development hubs in the world.

For many of the games that have already been released, you’ll be able to take advantage of some deals, including:

As part of the celebration, some developers have also been streaming, such as Montreal’s Lowbirth, which made last year’s 1950s-set mystery game, This Bed We Made. (It’s also on sale for $24.37, down from its regular $32.50 price tag.)

There are also tabs for different categories, such as Teams Spotlight (ex. showcasing games made by women), Games Spotlight (ex. promoting those with anti-racism themes) and upcoming games (including Spiral from Montreal’s Folklore and The Last Citadel from Montreal’s Honest Demon).

The full list of Quebec Games Celebration titles can be found here.

Coinciding with the Quebec Games Celebration is Demo Nights from La Guilde du jeu vidéo du Québec and Loto-Québec. The presentation spotlights 15 selected teams as they present live five-minute gameplay demos of upcoming titles.

Confirmed participants include Spirit City: Lofi Sessions (Montreal’s Mooncube), No Love Lost (Montreal’s Ratloop Games Canada), Worship (Montreal’s Chasing Rats Games) and Venture to the Vile (Montreal’s Studio Cut to Bits).

Demo Nights runs from February 1st to 3rd. The full schedule can be found here.

Note: We’d be remiss not to mention that just as this celebration kicked off, nearly 100 people were sadly laid off at Eidos Montreal, the acclaimed developer behind the modern Deus Ex games, Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. The studio’s new Deus Ex game was also cancelled. Hopefully, the affected developers land on their feet.

Image credit: Lucid Dreams Studio (art by Véronique Bellavance)