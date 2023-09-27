Meta Quest 3 to release in Canada on October 10 for $649

At Meta Connect 2023, Meta unveiled a slew of new details about its next VR headset, the Meta Quest 3.

To start, the device will launch worldwide, including in Canada, on October 10th.

As previously confirmed, it will start at $649 in Canada. It sports a new Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset twice as powerful as what’s in the Meta Quest 2. On top of that, it’s 40 percent thinner than its predecessor with an improved display and new, more ergonomic Touch Plus controllers.

During Meta Connect 2023, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg talked about how the Quest 3 is the first “mainstream” mixed reality headset. As such, it offers a variety of experiences that leverage the real world around you in the VR experiences. For example, he mentioned how Stranger Things VR will present portals in your living room that you can walk through to take you right to the Upside Down.

Of course, the mixed reality features can be used beyond just gaming. In general, the Quest 3 can map your play area automatically, without the need for you to do that manually. You’ll also be able to add 2D displays or dynamic 3D objects that will “remain” in the real world where you placed them whenever you put the headset back on. These include a Beat Saber display and an interactive music player.

Additionally, Meta Horizon Worlds will get new Quest 3 content, while you can also use the headset for Instagram Reels, exercise apps like Les Mills and sports content through XStadium. VR workout platform FitXR has also partnered with Zumba to offer a variety of the popular dance routines in VR.

Back to gaming, Zuckerberg confirmed that Xbox Cloud Gaming, which offers hundreds of games through Xbox Game Pass, will come to Meta Quest 3 sometime in December. Outside of that, over 40 games are confirmed to be coming to Meta Quest 3 at launch, including Assassin’s Creed: Nexus VR, a full-fledged VR title featuring Assassins Ezio, Connor and Kassandra, as well as Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, Stranger Things VR and Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable. The Quest 3 is also backwards compatible with Quest and Quest 2 titles.

You can pre-order the Meta Quest 3 from Meta’s website. The 128GB model is priced at $649, while a 512GB model costs $849.99. Asgard’s Wrath 2, which is releasing on December 15th, will also be offered for free with purchases of Quest 3 devices.

Additionally, a Meta Quest+ subscription will be introduced in October to offer two free games each month. To start, these will be Onward and Little Cities. Those who purchase the 512GB Quest 3 model will get six months of Quest+ for free. Otherwise, Meta Quest+ will cost $10.99 CAD/month or $85/year. Meta says this service offers a monthly value of up to $60 USD (about $81 CAD).