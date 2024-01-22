Plex to launch online store for movies and TV shows soon

Plex will launch an online store for movies and TV shows soon, reportedly in February.

The platform is best known for its media server software and ad-supported free-to-stream live TV channels and movies.

According to Lowpass’ Janko Roettgers, “Plex will add paid movies and TV shows to its service in early February.” Like other online stores, such as Prime Video or Apple TV, Plex will offer movies and TV shows for rent or purchase. Roettgers spoke with Plex during CES 2024, where he learned the information. He also said Plex executives told him “they had most studios lined up for launch,” and “plans to complete the catalogue soon after.” There’s no word on what the studios currently lined up are.

Plex has its eyes set on the future. After the launch of its store, the platform is looking to add new social features and perform a “significant redesign.”

Plex launched the short-lived Plex Arcade in 2021, a service that allowed users to stream classic video games from Atari. The service costs $6.49/month. Plex closed the service on March 31st, 2022.

Just last year Plex said it tripled its year-over-year viewership in Canada. This was largely due to what it calls its FAST channels (free, ad-supported streaming). Plex said it will “continue its effort to expand its partnership efforts in the Canadian market.”

Plex’s media server software is popular among users who want to organize their definitely legally obtained movie and TV library.

