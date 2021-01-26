PREVIOUS|
Plex launches Atari-focused game subscription service

The service costs $6.49 CAD/month

Jan 26, 2021

6:56 PM EST

Plex is launching a new streaming service focused on video games — specifically, those from Atari.

Called Plex Arcade, the service lets you stream classic Atari games like Centipede, Lunar Lander,Â Missile Command and Motor Psycho. Altogether, there are 27 games on the service.

Plex Arcade is available on Windows and macOS, Android devices and TVs. Bluetooth-enabled controllers are also supported.

Plex Arcade costs $6.49 CAD/month, while Plex Pass subscribers will get the service at a reduced price. A seven-day trial is available.

More information, including full games lineup and steps to sign up, can be found on Plex’s website.

