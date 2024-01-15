Microsoft unveils Copilot Pro subscription with GPT-4 Turbo, Copilot in Office apps

Microsoft’s Copilot AI companion is expanding with a new premium subscription and expanded availability in Microsoft 365. Additionally, Microsoft announced that the Copilot Android and iPhone apps are now generally available.

Copilot Pro is a new premium subscription that Microsoft says can “supercharge” the Copilot experience by providing a single AI experience that runs across devices, works in Microsoft apps like Word, Excel (in an English-only preview), PowerPoint, Outlook and OneNote, and grants priority access to the latest models.

Additionally, the Copilot Pro subscription enables enhanced image creation and allows users to build their own Copilot GPT using Microsoft’s new Copilot GPT Builder (which is coming soon).

Copilot Pro starts at $27 CAD/mo per user and is available starting January 16th in Canada and the following markets: Austria, Australia, Brazil, Switzerland, Germany, Spain, France, United Kingdom, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand and the U.S.

It’s worth noting that the Copilot Pro in Microsoft apps will work on the PC, Mac and iPad versions of the apps for Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscribers. The priority access feature of Copilot Pro is available starting January 16th with OpenAI’s GPT-4 Turbo — Pro grants access to GPT-4 Turbo during peak times for faster performance. In the future, Pro subscribers will be able to toggle between models.

Microsoft is also renaming ‘Bing Image Creator’ to ‘Image Creator from Designer.’ Pro subscribers get access to enhanced Image Creator features, including 100 boosts per day, more detailed image quality and the ability to generate landscape images (non-Pro users are locked to square images).

As for Copilot in Microsoft 365 (M365), Microsoft will remove the minimum 300-seat purchase requirement and make Copilot for M365 generally available for small businesses, including availability for Office 365 E3 and E5 customers. Commercial customers can also now purchase Copilot for M365 through Microsoft’s Cloud Solution Provider partners.

Copilot in M365 costs $30 USD per person per month (roughly $40.30/month CAD).

Microsoft also announced that Copilot will make its way to the M365 mobile app on Android and iOS for individuals with a Microsoft account. The feature will roll out over the next month.

