Wait until Nintendo’s lawyers see this unauthorized Mario AI hologram from CES

Let's-a-go to court!

Bradly Shankar
Jan 11, 20247:02 PM EST 0 comments
Nintendo Mario AI

A creepy Mario hologram has been spotted at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

As shared by Twitter (X) user Greggory (@ProbChild_), an AI-powered virtual recreation of the iconic plumber can be seen on a few displays at the event. Hilariously, the dead-eyed “Mario” will respond to all kinds of questions with a thick Italian accent which, when paired with a standard robotic AI voice, sounds absolutely nothing like the Nintendo mascot.

As it turns out, the creation comes from Proto Hologram, a company that specializes in making 3D characters with whom you can interact. The Mario model, specifically, was sponsored by AARP (formerly the American Association of Retired Persons) to demonstrate how AI models could benefit the elderly.

Of course, that doesn’t explain why Mario himself was chosen, especially considering Proto confirmed to Kotaku that this wasn’t authorized by Nintendo. While the hologram company claims this is an “unfinished proof of concept” that’s “not intended for commercial release,” that likely won’t appease the ever-litigious Nintendo.

Naturally, there wouldn’t have been any problem if Proto simply used a generic AI character, but now, it remains to be seen how Nintendo might take action. The company hasn’t yet responded to Kotaku or other outlets for comment.

Image credit: Greggory (@ProbChild_)

Via: Kotaku

