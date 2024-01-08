Wi-Fi Alliance rolls out certification for Wi-Fi 7 devices

The Wi-Fi Alliance is now certifying Wi-Fi 7 devices.

Wi-Fi 7 is the next generation of wireless internet and will provide improved connectivity.

The network will offer 320MHz channels and Multi-Link Operation (MLO), allowing devices to send and receive different frequencies, leading to more speed and stability. The technology will help improve the standards for gaming, hybrid work, AR/VR/XR activities, and more.

“This certification underscores our relentless commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology that redefines the way users experience Wi-Fi, providing faster speeds, improved efficiency, and increased reliability which expand the horizons of what is possible through Wi-Fi,” Kevin Robinson, the CEO of Wi-Fi Alliance, said.

In 2024, More than 233 million Wi-Fi 7 devices will enter the market, with smartphones, PCs and tablets helping to lead the way. By 2028, this figure will grow to 2.1 billion.

Qualcomm Technologies is among the first set of companies to receive the certification.

The company uses its FastConnect 7800 and Networking Pro Series platforms to power millions of smartphones and PCs using Wi-Fi 7.

Image credit: Wi-Fi Alliance

Source: Wi-Fi Alliance