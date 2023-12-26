fbpx
Google’s Boxing Week sale discounts Pixel 8 Pro by $250

Dean Daley
Dec 26, 20231:43 PM EST 0 comments
Pixel 8 Pro

Google has various devices on sale for Boxing Week, including deals on its smartphones, Fitbit trackers, smart home devices and more.

Some of these offerings are available until December 31st, but most are on sale until January 4th. Each item has when it’s available until in the ‘View terms’ pop-up.

You can check out some of the deals below:

Go to the Google Store for all of the tech giant’s Boxing Week offers. For MobileSyrup‘s round-up of retailer Boxing Week tech deals, follow this link. You can find all the top carrier deals here.

