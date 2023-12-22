Death Stranding for iPhone and Mac delayed until 2024

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut won’t drop on the iPhone, iPad and Mac until 2024.

The PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 title was originally scheduled to release on Apple devices this year, but Kojima Productions and 505 Games have decided to push it back to 2024.

“We just need a little more time,” posted 505 Games on X (formerly Twitter).

Here at @505_Games and @KojiPro2015_EN, we are excited to launch #DeathStrandingDC on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. We just need a little more time! Stay tuned for a new release date in early 2024. We can't wait to welcome more Porters to DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR'S CUT. pic.twitter.com/zCa9Tcecd4 — 505 Games (@505_Games) December 15, 2023

Death Stranding was first revealed to be coming to Apple devices back in June during Apple’s WWDC 2023 keynote, with series creator Hideo Kojima saying that he’s been a “die-hard Apple fan” since 1994 when he bought his first Mac.

Like Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil Village, Death Stranding is exclusive to Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max and its A17 chip, and won’t work on earlier iPhones. The game also requires an M1 or newer Mac or iPad.

Several other console-level titles are poised to come to the iPhone 15 Pro later this year, including Assassn’s Creed Mirage and The Division Resurgence.

I recently picked up Death Stranding: Director’s Cut to test out the Steam Deck OLED’s HDR functionality, and I’ve been shocked at how much I’ve enjoyed my time with the game.

Its controls are often clunky and unforgiving, and there’s an undeniable grind to certain aspects of the title (like unlocking vehicles, for example). Still, the core delivery gameplay loop has me hooked. It’s worth noting that the Director’s Cut fixes some of the key issues of the initial release, including giving players access to the new ‘Maser Gun’ very early in the game.

Image credit: 505 Games

