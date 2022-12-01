Public Mobile holiday gifts include 2GB of free data, 500 international minutes

Telus flanker brand Public Mobile is offering new and existing customers free holiday gifts like extra data and international minutes.

Public customers can claim a one-time free 2GB data bonus and 500 minutes of free international calling. Those who use the Public Points rewards system can claim an extra 1GB of free data. Public’s fineprint notes that the international calling add-on enables calling from Canada to the following countries: United States, China, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Italy, South Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Singapore, Spain, Thailand, United Kingdom, and Venezuela.

Existing Public customers should keep an eye out for a text coming from Public detailing the rewards. To claim them, reply ‘YES2’ to the text before December 31st, 2022.

For new customers, Public says the free holiday rewards will be added to your account within one week of activating your SIM card.

The free rewards are one-time-only add-ons and will stay on customers’ accounts until fully used.

You can learn more about the rewards in this Public Mobile community post or on the Public Mobile website.