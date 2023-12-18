New on Paramount+ Canada: January 2024

Paramount has revealed everything coming to its Paramount+ service in Canada in January.
Highlights include Dexter: New Blood, Sexy Beast, Baywatch and the 15th season of Criminal Minds.
See below for the full list of new content:
January 1st
- The Changemakers: Season 1
January 3rd
- Hochelaga Land of Souls
- Scarborough
January 5th
FBI True: Season 4
January 9th
- Criminal Minds: Season 15
- Flight
- Rhymes for Young Ghouls
January 10th
- Epic Animal Migrations: Patagonia
January 12th
- Self Reliance
- Help! I’m In A Secret Relationship: Season 2
January 16th
- June
- Baby Shark’s Big Show
- Baywatch
- The Lesser Blessed
January 19th
- The Woman in the Wall
- Lucky!
- Shortcomings
- Twin Peaks
- Twin Peaks: The Return
January 23rd
- Airplane
- Blue’s Clues & You
January 25th
- Sexy Beast — Paramount+ Original
January 26th
- 13 Hours: The Secret of Benghazi
- The Lebanese Burger Movie
January 30th
- Dexter: New Blood
A Paramount+ subscription costs $9.99/month in Canada. Earlier this week, Paramount also confirmed that a ‘Premium’ membership is coming to the service in Canada in November.
Image credit: Showtime