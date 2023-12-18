New on Paramount+ Canada: January 2024

Paramount has revealed everything coming to its Paramount+ service in Canada in January.

Highlights include Dexter: New Blood, Sexy Beast, Baywatch and the 15th season of Criminal Minds.

See below for the full list of new content:

January 1st

The Changemakers: Season 1

January 3rd

Hochelaga Land of Souls

Scarborough

January 5th

FBI True: Season 4

January 9th

Criminal Minds: Season 15

Flight

Rhymes for Young Ghouls

January 10th

Epic Animal Migrations: Patagonia

January 12th

Self Reliance

Help! I’m In A Secret Relationship: Season 2

January 16th

June

Baby Shark’s Big Show

Baywatch

The Lesser Blessed

January 19th

The Woman in the Wall

Lucky!

Shortcomings

Twin Peaks

Twin Peaks: The Return

January 23rd

Airplane

Blue’s Clues & You

January 25th

Sexy Beast — Paramount+ Original

January 26th

13 Hours: The Secret of Benghazi

The Lebanese Burger Movie

January 30th

Dexter: New Blood

A Paramount+ subscription costs $9.99/month in Canada. Earlier this week, Paramount also confirmed that a ‘Premium’ membership is coming to the service in Canada in November.

Image credit: Showtime