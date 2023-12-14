SaskTel partners with Eero to offer internet customers next-generation Wi-Fi connectivity

SaskTel is working with Eero to offer customers its Whole Home Wi-Fi service.

Eero, an Amazon company, supports connected devices in homes to ensure there are no connectivity dead spots. Each Eero device covers 2,000 square feet.

The Eero Pro 6E powers SaskTel’s service. It utilizes TrueMesh technology, allowing the system to find the best path for data to pass through to ensure a fast internet network.

“Where traditional Wi‑Fi systems use boosters to amplify a signal, mesh Wi‑Fi devices are placed around the home and work together to create a unified, wide-ranging Wi‑Fi signal,” SaskTel’s website states.

SaskTel’s current internet plans come with in-home Wi-Fi with one main signal.

Customers can add an Eero device to their current internet plans for $10/month. Additional devices are available for $5/month. Wi-Fi speeds are dependent on the internet plan customers are subscribed to.

Image credit: SaskTel

Source: SaskTel