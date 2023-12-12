Google introduces new features to give you more control over location data

Google has unveiled a slew of updates for Google Maps.

Just this year alone, Google added features to Maps to make cycling easier, make detailed EV charging station information easily available, and find localized weather information.

Now, the tech giant has introduced new features that aim to give users more control over their location data.

Maps’ Timeline feature essentially shows you a personalized view of places you have visited, based on your Location History. The Timeline is saved on the cloud, and according to Google, it’s encrypted, so only you can view it. However, users looking to keep their timelines even more private would soon have the option to save them on-device instead of in the cloud.

This also means that other devices with the same Google account logged in would not be able to see the timeline. Additionally, you will also be able to delete your Timeline data from your device at any time. The change will gradually roll out for iOS and Android users sometime next year.

Further, accessing your location history will soon be easier than ever. Users would be able to tap their Blue dot on the map and see options such as Location History and Timeline. Google said that the “New blue dot controls start rolling out in the coming weeks on Android and iOS.”

Lastly, users would also have the option to delete location-specific data from their history to stay covert during scenarios like when they’re planning a secret birthday party and driving to the local bakery to pick up goods. “The ability to delete place-related activity from Maps starts rolling out on Android and iOS in the coming weeks,” says Google.

Check out Google’s blog post about the new updates here.

Image credit: Google

Source: Google