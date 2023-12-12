Netflix finally releases viewing statistics for nearly all TV shows and movies

Streaming giant Netflix has finally revealed its viewership stats for almost all of its TV shows and movies.

A new report called ‘What We Watched‘ ranks nearly all of the content that has hit Netflix over the past six months. The streaming service says it plans to update the report every six months with additional data. Only content that has been viewed for 50,000 hours in that period will be included in the list.

The complete list includes viewership numbers for 18,214 movies and seasons of TV shows between January and June.

Content highlights include The Night Agent as the top-ranking title on Netflix in the first half of 2023, hitting 812.1 million hours of viewing. Next is season 2 of Ginny & Georgia with 665.1 million hours, and South Korean drama The Glory with 62.8 million hours. Wednesday sits in the fourth slot with 50.7 million hours, even though it was released in November 2022.

Netfix’s original content primarily dominates the top of the chart, but in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the streaming service’s vice president of strategy Lauren Smith, said the split between originals and licensed content is far more even across the full What We Watched report.

Netflix has long been criticized for keeping its viewership numbers under wraps in an effort to hide its true reach from competitors as it built the platform. However, now that it’s in a clearly dominant position and has also launched its Basic with Ads subscription tier last year, the platform has likely received increasing pressure from potential advertisers regarding viewership transparency.

The streaming giant hiding its viewership numbers was also a focal point of the Hollywood actors and writers’ strikes.

Netflix’s full report is available here as an Excel .xlsx file.

Image credit: Netflix

Source: Netflix Via: The Hollywood Reporter, The Verge