Amazon Canada’s ‘Cyber Monday’ deals are now live

Well, if Black Friday was not enough for you, then check out these deals on tech for Cyber Monday from Amazon Canada.

Amazon devices

Gaming, VR, laptops, tablets

Audio

Health and Fitness Trackers

Smartphones

Source: Amazon Canada

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.