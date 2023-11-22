Xbox Canada’s ‘Double Double’ controller isn’t for sale, settle for Tim’s mediocre coffee instead

Xbox got quite the attention from Canadians this week thanks to a special controller.

On social media, the official Xbox Canada page shared a mock-up of a ‘Double Double’ gamepad. It is, of course, named after the Canadian classic of two-cream, two-sugar coffee.

Naturally, the image shows the controller beside a steaming cup of coffee and coffee beans. On Instagram, a few closer-up photos were also shared.

While the post understandably drew a lot of favourable responses from Canadians, you, unfortunately, won’t actually be able to buy one. Xbox Canada has confirmed to MobileSyrup that the Double Double controller was simply made for social media and won’t be available for sale.

This isn’t the first time Xbox Canada has designed fun Canadian-themed controllers for social media. In January 2021, the company debuted a ‘Canadian Tuxedo’ controller that was also not for sale. Several months later, a maple leaf-encrusted ‘Buffalo Plaid’ gamepad was also revealed, although Canadians were able to enter a contest to win it.

For now, though, you’ll have to settle for a Tim Horton’s double double for your coffee fix instead. It should be noted, however, that Xbox does sell a ‘Pulse Red’ controller that features a Canada-esque red-and-white pattern if you want a “Canadian” peripheral.

Would you buy the Double Double controller? Let us know in the comments.

Image credit: Xbox Canada

Source: Xbox Canada