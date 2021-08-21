Xbox Canada shows off plaid Xbox controller, starts contest to win one

The Xbox Canada Twitter account is running a contest for the chance to win one of 10 custom, limited edition ‘Buffalo Plaid’ Xbox Wireless Controllers.
The controller appears to be your standard Xbox controller wrapped in plaid. It also sports a big ol’ maple leaf logo on the back because, well, Canada.
Most importantly, the controller has suspenders. It’s not clear what the suspenders hold up — certainly not pants — but some Twitter users speculate the suspenders are key to accessing the battery pack.
Have you always wanted a controller that was made for life in Canada?
RT + Follow for your chance to win 1 of 10 prize bundles including a limited edition "Buffalo Plaid" Xbox Wireless Controller and a collection of 10 games.
Full #contest rules: https://t.co/glvvEbszaE pic.twitter.com/vbOHpecEGO
— Xbox Canada (@XboxCanada) August 19, 2021
To win one of the controllers, you just need to:
- Follow the Xbox Canada account on Twitter (@XboxCanada)
- Retweet the Xbox Canada tweet about the contest
- The retweet “must include the hashtag #sweepstakes and must be in the exact form as the original tweet”
- You have until August 26th, 2021 at 11:59pm ET to enter, limit one per person
That’s really all there is to it. You can find the O.G. tweet here (or embedded above), and you can find the contest rules here.
Xbox Canada will randomly draw winners on August 27th around 1pm ET and will DM winners on Twitter within seven days of the draw.
Image credit: Xbox Canada
Source: Xbox Canada
