Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and NHL 24 were Canada’s best-selling games in October 2023

The Entertainment Software Association of Canada and Circana (formerly NPD) have revealed the best-selling games in Canada in October.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (PS5) NHL 24 (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X and S) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo Switch) Assassin’s Creed Mirage (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X and S/PC) EA Sports FC 24 (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X and S/Nintendo Switch/PC) UFC 5 (PS5/Xbox Series X and S) Mortal Kombat 1 (PS5/Xbox Series X and S/Nintendo Switch/PC) Madden NFL 24 (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X and S/PC) Hogwarts Legacy (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X and S/Nintendo Switch/PC) Elden Ring (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X and S/PC)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 coming in at number one is noteworthy considering it’s only available on PS5 and launched later in the month on October 20th. Also released on that date was Super Mario Bros. Wonder, a Switch exclusive. It’s important to note, however, that digital Nintendo sales aren’t counted by Circana, so Wonder may very well have charted higher otherwise.

Outside of the “Barbenheimer” combo of Spider-Man and Mario, it’s worth noting that three of October’s top-selling games are Canadian; NHL 24, EA Sports FC 24 and UFC 5 all hail from EA Vancouver. Ubisoft Montreal also assisted in the development of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which was primarily made at Ubisoft Bordeaux.

For context, here’s the U.S.’ top ten best-sellers in October, per Circana:

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Super Mario Bros. Wonder Assassin’s Creed Mirage Madden NFL 24 EA Sports FC 24 Mortal Kombat 1 UFC 5 NHL 24 Sonic Superstars (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X and S/Nintendo Switch/PC) Hogwarts Legacy

On the whole, the lists are quite similar, and you’d expect NHL 24 to chart higher in Canada than in the U.S. That said, it’s interesting to see Elden Ring make the Canadian list. Last year’s The Game Awards Game of the Year winner was released in March 2022, and while we know an expansion is coming, there hasn’t been any update on that yet. Meanwhile, Americans seem to like Sonic Superstars more than we do.

It will be interesting to see what November’s best-sellers look like following a slew of Black Friday deals — a round-up of those can be found here. A breakdown of September’s best-selling games in Canada is available here.

Image credit: PlayStation/EA