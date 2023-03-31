The Last of Us Season 2 will reportedly be filmed in Vancouver

The first season of HBO’s The Last of Us was filmed in Alberta, and now, it looks like the second might shoot in British Columbia, according to a recent report from Deadline.

The first season was shot in locations around Calgary, Edmonton, Canmore, Grand Prairie and more, but it’s unclear specifically where the second season will be filmed in Vancouver. That said, the area should serve as a stand-in for Seattle and other Pacific Northwest locations. HBO confirmed that The Last of Us is renewed for a second season at the end of January.

The first season stars Bella Ramsey as Ellie and Pedro Pascal as Joel. The Last of Us series is an adaptation of the well-known 2013 Naughty Dog video game with the same name.

The second season of HBO’s TV show will be based on The Last of Us Part II game, which follows Ellie’s journey five years after the first game’s events. While HBO has only officially greenlit a second season, the creators are planning multiple seasons to fully adapt the sequel.

Image credit: HBO

Source: Deadline