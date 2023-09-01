The Last of Us Season 2 is ‘outlined’ and ‘ready to go’ whenever Hollywood strike ends

The Last of Us Season 2 is ready to enter production as soon as the ongoing Hollywood strikes end, according to the TV and video game series’ co-creator Neil Druckmann.

“We’ve outlined all of Season 2 and we’re ready to go as soon as the strike ends,” said Druckmann in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly.

However, given the strike currently has no end in sight, it’s unclear when production on the second Season of HBO’s critically-acclaimed TV show will start. On the plus side, since there’s a seven-year gap between The Last of Us Part 1 and Part 2 video games, and this time gap is integral to the game’s story, at least the series key actors won’t age out of their roles by the time the project finally moves ahead.

When asked about The Last of Us Part III, a game that’s almost certainly in development but likely won’t release for several years, Druckmann said, “As far as the next game at Naughty Dog, I can’t say anything. My comms director over there will slaughter me.”

“My job is really strange, I’m given feedback on this theme park thing, I’m working on the TV show, and I’m working on another game, so I’m just kind of jumping around on different projects,” said Druckmann, referencing an upcoming Halloween Horror Nights attraction at Universal Studios Orlando that’s based on the video game and television series.

The Universal Studios attraction features new dialogue from the actors that play Joel and Ellie in the video game franchise, Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson. It includes locations not seen in the TV show, like the Pittsburgh Quarantine Zone, the Hotel Ground and underground tunnels. In the experience, guests will encounter enemies like Clickers, Runners, Bloaters and Stalkers.

While HBO’s Craig Mazin helmed The Last of Us TV show, starring Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie, closely followed the 2013 video game’s plot, it also introduced new characters, locations and strayed from its core story at times. It’s unclear if Season 2 of The Last of Us will take a similar approach to adapting The Last of Us Part II’s far more ambitious plot.

Reports from earlier this year indicate that The Last of Us Season 2 will film in Vancouver, British Columbia. The first season of the show was shot in locations across Calgary, Edmonton, Canmore and Grand Prairie, Alberta.

Image credit: HBO

Source: Entertainment Weekly