How to stream Apple’s ‘Scary Fast’ event today

Earlier last week, Apple made a surprise event announcement regarding its ‘Scary Fast’ event, which is scheduled to kick off today, Monday, October 30th, at 5pm PT/8pm ET.

We’re expecting Apple to show off new Macs at the event, alongside updates to its in-house chips. It is likely that the pre-Halloween timing of the event, paired with how Apple will tout its chips’ high-speed performance is the reason behind the ‘Scary Fast’ tag.

Get ready for a thrilling evening. Tune in for a special nighttime #AppleEvent on October 30 at 5 p.m. PT. — Apple (@Apple) October 24, 2023

The event is completely virtual, unlike a majority of the tech giant’s past events. The keynote, however, will be absolutely free to tune into online.

We’re expecting Apple to unveil the M3 customer processor, updated versions of the 24-inch iMac, 13-inch MacBook Pro and maybe even the 13-inch MacBook Air. Rumours also point to Apple’s Magic Keyboard, Magic Trackpad and Magic Mouse being updated with a USB-C port.

A detailed breakdown of what to expect from Apple’s event can be found here.

Whatever might be the case, you can find out what Apple has up its sleeve for yourself at its ‘Scary Fast’ event. You can stream the event directly from the video embedded above, or navigate to Apple’s website or its YouTube channel to catch the keynote.

MobileSyrup will be bringing you all the news from the event. You can keep an eye on the MobileSyrup home page, Twitter and/or Facebook for all the latest news from the event, while Apple’s Twitter page will also likely tweet announcements as they happen.

Image credit: Apple