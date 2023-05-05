Cell services now available along Highway 14 in B.C.

Rogers has completed a project bringing cellular connectivity across 70 kilometres of B.C.’s Highway 14.

The move will bring 5G services to travellers between Sooke and Port Renfrew, a route that was previously void of network coverage.

Working with the B.C. government, the telecom giant set up seven cell towers. The company invested $695,000 in the project, the Province of B.C. said in a statement.

“Together with the B.C. government, Rogers is proud to provide cellular connectivity on this stretch of Highway 14 for the first time, bringing 5G service and increasing safety for residents, travellers and emergency responders along this vital route,” Ron McKenzie, Rogers’ chief technology and information officer, said.

Rogers and B.C.’s government are also working together to increase connectivity through Highways 3, 16, 95 and 97.

Image credit: Rogers

Source: Rogers, Province of B.C.