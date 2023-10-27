2023 video game catch-up: Starfield, Baldur’s Gate 3 and more [SyrupArcade Cast 9]

2023 is one of the most stacked years for games of all time.
From new entries in juggernauts like Zelda, Mario, Spider-Man and Street Fighter to smaller gems like Paranormasight, Dave the Diver and the Canadian-made Venba and Sea of Stars, the releases just keep coming.
Therefore, we wanted to take some time to play catch-up and discuss some of the biggest games of the past few months.
On the latest episode of the SyrupArcade Cast, co-hosts Dean Daley and Brad Shankar are joined by Blue Ant Plus’ Chris Brown to share our thoughts on Starfield, Baldur’s Gate 3 and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Expect some controversial takes on Starfield before we all gush about Baldur’s Gate 3 and Spidey.
As always, you can listen to the SyrupCast below or find the podcast on your favourite streaming platform.
Image credit: Larian