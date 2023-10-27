Best Buy’s Top Deals discounts TVs, monitors, tablets and more

Best Buy Canada’s latest batch of Top Deals includes solid discounts on all things tech, including home audio solutions, TVs, tablets, monitors and more.

The retailer’s Top Deals are live now and expire on Tuesday, October 31st.

Find some of the promotions below:

TVs

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD HDR Neo QLED Tizen Smart TV (QN65QN90CAFXZC) – 2023 – Titan Black: $2,099.99 (save $1,200)

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Smart TV (QN65Q60CAFXZC) – 2023 – Titan Grey: $1,099.99 (save $200)

LG 65-inch 4K UHD HDR OLED webOS Evo ThinQ AI Smart TV (OLED65C3PUA) – 2023: $2,699.99 (save $300)

Sony BRAVIA XR A95K 55-inch 4K UHD HDR OLED Smart Google TV (XR55A95K): $1,999.99 (save $1,500)

TCL 40-inch S-Class 1080p HD HDR LED Smart Google TV (40S350G-CA) – 2023: $249.99 (save $20)

Samsung The Frame 55-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV (QN55LS03BAFXZC) – 2022 – Charcoal Black: $1,599.99 (save $100)

Home audio

Samsung HW-Q990C 11.1.4 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer & Up-Firing Rear Speakers: $1,799.99 (save$500)

Bose Smart Soundbar 600 with Dolby Atmos – Black: $499.99 (save $110)

Samsung HW-S60B/ZC 200-Watt 5.0 Channel Dolby Atmos Sound Bar: $299.99 (save $200)

Samsung HW-Q910C 520-Watt 9.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer: $1,099.99 (save $650)

Onkyo HTS-3910 5.1 Channel 4K Ultra HD 3D Home Theatre System: $599.99 (save $200)

Sony HTA7000 500-Watt 7.1.2 Channel Dolby Atmos Sound Bar: $1,299.99 (save $400)

Tablets

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus 11.5-inch 128GB Android 12L Tablet w/ Keyboard & Pen – Grey: $389.99 (save $80)

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 13-inch 256GB Windows 11 Tablet with Intel Evo Core i5-1235U/8GB RAM – Graphite: $1,299.99 (save $100)

Lenovo Smart Tab M8 8-inch 32GB Android 11 Tablet with MediaTek Helio P22T 8-Core Processor – Iron Grey: $119.99 (save $10)

Open Box – Apple iPad 10.9-inch 64GB with Wi-Fi 6 (10th Generation) – Blue: $549.99 (save $20)

Open Box – Apple iPad Pro 11-inch 128GB with Wi-Fi & 5G (4th Generation) – Space Grey: $949.99 (save $100)

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 10.6-inch 32GB Android 12 S Tablet with MediaTek G80 8-Core Processor – Storm Grey: $189.99 (save $60)

4K monitors

Samsung 28-inch 4K Ultra HD 60Hz 4ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (LU28R550UQNXZA) – Dark Blue Grey: $299.99 (save $30)

LG 31.5-inch 4K UHD 60Hz 4ms GTG VA HDR LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (32UN500-W): $379.99 (save $170) – Ends October 31st

Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 32-inch 4K UHD 240Hz 1ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (LS32BG852NNXGO): $1,399.99 (save $100)

Open Box – Samsung 32-inch 4K 60Hz 4ms GTG VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (LU32J590UQNXZA) – Black: $269.99 (save $50)

LG UltraFine 27-inch 4K Ultra HD 60Hz 5ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Monitor (27UN880-B) – Black: $599.99 (save $50)

LG UltraGear 27-inch UHD 144Hz 1ms GTG IPS LCD G-Sync Gaming Monitor (27GR93U-B) – Black: $679.99 (save $220)

