Save on Fitbit Sense 2 and other Best Buy Top Deals this week

Best Buy Canada’s Top Deals for the week of October 20th to October 26th are live now, and the promotion discounts the Fitbit Sense 2 fitness tracker

The tracker features a variety of sensors that can measure your heart rate, skin temperature, blood oxyge and more. You can also use the ECG app to check for signs of atrial fibrillation or track your fitness and activity, and gain personalized insights and guidance based on your data. And with support for Google Maps, Google Wallet, and other apps, you can also enjoy the convenience and functionality of a smartwatch.

The Fitbit Sense 2 offers six days of battery life, and offers a full day’s run-time with just 12 minutes of charge.

Fitbit Sense 2 Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Shadow Grey: $329.99 (save $70)

Fitbit Sense 2 Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Blue Mist: $329.99 (save $70)

Fitbit Sense 2 Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Lunar White: $329.99 (save $70)

Check out other Best Buy Top Deals for the week below:

Samsung 50-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV (UN50CU7000FXZC) – 2023 – Titan Grey: $599.99 (save $50)

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD NEO QLED Tizen OS Smart TV (QN65QN85CAFXZC) – 2023 – Titan Black: $1,799.99 (save $700)

HyperX QuadCast S RGB USB Condenser Microphone: $159.99 (save $36)

HP Desktop PC (AMD Ryzen 7 5700G/512GB SSD/16GB RAM): $799.99 (save $300)

Epson EcoTank ET-2850 Wireless All-In-One Supertank Inkjet Printer: $349.99 (save $30)

LG UltraGear 27″ 1440p QHD 165Hz 1ms GTG IPS LCD FreeSync Gaming Monitor (27GR75Q): $349.99 (save $150)

JBL Tune Flex In-Ear Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds – Black: $89.99 (save $50)

HP 15.6″ Laptop – Natural Silver (Intel Core i3-1215U/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11 Home): $499.99 (save $200)

ASUS Vivobook 15 15.6″ Laptop – Quiet Blue (AMD Ryzen 7 5800H/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/Win11): $649.99 (save $250)

JBL Flip 6 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Black: $129.99 (save $40)

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Pink Gold: $199.99 (save $80)

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Black: $199.99 (save $80)

Tineco A11 Hero Cordless Stick Vacuum – Blue: $279.99 (save $120)

OnePlus Nord N30 5G 128GB – Grey – Unlocked: $359.99 (save $20)

ASUS Wireless Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router (RT-AX88U PRO): $299.99 (save $100)

Samsung HW-Q600C 360-Watt 3.1.2 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer: $449.99 (save $250)

Samsung T7 2TB USB 3.2 External Solid State Drive (MU-PC2T0T/AM) – Grey – English: $169.99 (save $30)

Find all the Top Deals for the week here.

Image credit: Fitbit