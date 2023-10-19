Google’s Nearby Share now disabled by default when at work

Google will switch off Nearby Share by default for work profiles.

As spotted by X (Twitter) user AssembleDebug, the change is mentioned in an updated version of the Google System Updates documentation. The default setting shift will be implemented in the Google Play services v23.41 update.

It would appear Google has made the change to improve corporate security, as Nearby Share could lead to sensitive company info being transferred to personal devices.

