Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film breaks pre-sale record in Canada

The cinema industry is facing a double threat from the rise of streaming platforms and the ongoing Hollywood strikes. However, two pop icons are giving theatres a reason to celebrate.

According to Cineplex’s September 2023 and third quarter box office results, “Taylor Swift The Eras Tour theatrical concert film experience coming to theatres October 13, has already generated $6.2 million in pre-sales for Cineplex, becoming the company’s largest events pre-sale of all time.”

Meanwhile, Beyoncé is also set to release her own concert film, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé , on December 1st, which will showcase her performances from 2022 across six continents.

Surprise! 🎉 TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert film is arriving a day early! Showtimes for tonight are being added by theatres across the country fast and furiously. It will take an hour for theatres across a region to go live with ticket sales. pic.twitter.com/Y2SJGqmF0j — Cineplex (@CineplexMovies) October 12, 2023

The two theatrical experiences are a welcome boost for cinemas, which have been struggling to compete with streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, which have been releasing some of their films online instead of in theatres.

“We look forward to welcoming Taylor Swift and Beyoncé fans to enjoy their favourite artist in thrilling formats, like UltraAVX and VIP. As we enter our fourth quarter, we’re pleased to see the writers’ strike come to a resolution and are optimistic the actors’ strike will soon follow,” said Ellis Jacob, president and CEO, Cineplex.

Additionally, Swift is also bringing her Eras Tour to Toronto in 2024. The Toronto shows will take place at the Rogers Centre, and Swift will perform on November 14th, 15th and 16th, followed by another round on November 21st, 22nd and 23rd. She will be joined by Gracie Abrams. Read more about the tour here.

Source: Cineplex