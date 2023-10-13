Pixel 8 series will remind you Google Assistant can help change settings

Google has long offered options to control various device settings through Google Assistant. Now with the Pixel 8 series, the company is highlighting the capability with new messaging directly in the Settings app.

As spotted by Android Police, there are new messages littered throughout the Settings menu that encourage users to ask Assistant for help with their Pixel. For example, when you tap on the search bar in Settings, a new pop-up below the search field says: “Need help with your Pixel phone? Ask your questions and make the most of Settings with Google Assistant.”

In other parts of the Settings app, you’ll see “Get help from Assistant” followed by sample questions. In the ‘System’ menu, for example, the sample question is “How to update my phone?”

Tapping the sample questions or activating Google Assistant and asking those questions yourself conjures up a new Assistant interface with buttons that take you right to the Settings option you need. There are also cards for quickly contacting Pixel Care or searching the web to get additional help.

Oddly, the new pop-ups and Settings capabilities seem to be exclusive to the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. The pop-ups weren’t present on other Tensor-equipped Pixels running the latest Android 14 betas, nor did the Assistant display the new cards that hook directly into the Settings menu.

Considering Google made several improvements to Assistant on the Pixel 8 series, it’s possible some of the changes are powered by Tensor G3. It remains to be seen if these Settings features come to older Pixels in the future.

Source: Android Police