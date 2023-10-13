Google increases original Pixel Watch charging time in new update

Google has increased the time it takes for the original Pixel Watch to charge in a firmware update.

The change comes as the company’s new Pixel Watch 2 boasts faster charging speeds thanks to a switch to a pogo pin charger for increased efficiency. Except, as 9to5Google points out, both the original and new Pixel Watches could charge from zero to 50 percent in 30 minutes.

Now, with the new firmware update for the first-gen Pixel Watch, it takes 45 minutes for the smartwatch to charge to 50 percent, 15 minutes more than before. Moreover, it now takes 75 minutes for the smartwatch to hit 80 percent (up from 55 minutes) and 110 minutes to reach 100 percent (up from 80 minutes).

The Pixel Watch 2, meanwhile, can charge to 80 percent in 43 minutes and 100 percent in 75 minutes.

Google confirmed the change both in an update to its Pixel Watch Technical & Device Specifications page and in a statement to 9to5, saying a “firmware update for Google Pixel Watches required us to review the charging times, the new times are what the average user will experience.”

However, Google didn’t clarify why the change was necessary or when it rolled out.

9to5 suggests the most likely explanation is thermal issues, with the Pixel Watch getting quite warm during charging. While I definitely noted the original Pixel Watch got warm during charging, I don’t recall it ever being a concerning temperature. And if that is the concern, I’m curious why Google is only addressing it after the smartwatch was available for months.

For what it’s worth, the Pixel Watch 2 does stay quite cool during charging, a side effect of the more efficient pogo pin charger.

Overall, this change is definitely a bummer for those holding onto the original Pixel Watch (or for those considering picking one up after Google reduced the price).

Source: 9to5Google