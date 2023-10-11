New Starlink webpage highlights upcoming ‘Direct to Cell’ service

SpaceX added a new page to its Starlink website highlighting its forthcoming cell service powered by the satellite network.

The new ‘Starlink Direct to Cell’ page boasts “seamless access to text, voice, and data for LTE phones across the globe” and notes that the company is targeting text capabilities in 2024, followed by voice and data capabilities in 2025. Internet of Things (IoT) support may also arrive in 2025.

Starlink also advertises that the direct-to-cell system would work with “existing LTE phones wherever you can see the sky” and wouldn’t require any changes to hardware, firmware, or special apps. The page also explains that Starlink Direct to Cell would use “an advanced eNodeB modem” that “acts like a cellphone tower in space.” The system would allow network integration “similar to a standard roaming partner.”

PCMag first spotted the new webpage and notes that Starlink is building on previously-announced plans to launch service with U.S. carrier T-Mobile. Moreover, it’s worth noting that before SpaceX can formally launch the service, it would need to secure clearance from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Here in Canada, SpaceX would need to work with the CRTC.

Speaking of Canada, Rogers announced earlier this year that it would partner with SpaceX to offer the ability to access 911 in areas without service. Rogers plans to start rolling out the capability in 2024, which aligns with the timeline laid out on Starlink’s website.

Ultimately, it seems like SpaceX is trying to compete with other satellite cell service providers, such as Globalstar, which powers Apple’s Emergency SOS via Satellite.

Images credit: Starlink

Source: Starlink Via: PCMag