Google wants users to set passkey as default login option

Google is encouraging users to switch to passkeys to log into personal accounts associated with the tech giant.

The approach doesn’t require users to set passwords, instead utilizing a fingerprint, face scan or pin to log in. Starting Tuesday, Google is offering passkeys as a default option when users sign in to their accounts.

In a blog post, the company says the method is 40 percent faster and more secure than passwords, calling the practice “phishing resistant.”

Google initially rolled out support for passkeys in May. The company says people have used passkeys across YouTube, Search, and Maps as the practice continues to grow across the industry. Uber and eBay are two companies that recently enabled the use of passkeys, the company wrote.

“We’ll continue encouraging the industry to make the pivot to passkeys — making passwords a rarity, and eventually obsolete.”

Despite Google’s passkey push, the practice isn’t required for now. “While they’re a big step forward, we know that new technologies take time to catch on — so passwords may be around for a little while.”

Those wanting to use a password to sign in can opt out of the passkey option by heading to their Google Account, selecting security, and toggling off “skip password when possible.”

Image credit: Google

Source: Google