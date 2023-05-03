Google wants you to ditch your password and switch to a passkey

If you have a Google account, you can now create and use a passkey to sign directly into it. When turning the feature on, it replaces the need for a traditional password and two-factor authentication, Google writes in a blog post.
Passkeys use cryptographic technology that is stored on-device, and they allow you to sign in using the PIN or biometric unlock data already on your phone.
“Today’s launch is a big step in a cross-industry effort that we helped start more than 10 years ago, and we are committed to passkeys as the future of secure sign-in, for everyone. We hope that other web and app developers adopt passkeys and are able to use our deployment as a model,” says Google.
Support for passkeys has been accelerated through a collaboration between platform holders Google, Apple, and Microsoft. Together with the Fast Identity Online (FIDO) Alliance, the companies hope to usher in a passwordless future.
Source: Google