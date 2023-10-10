Sony reveals refreshed PS5 models, but only in the U.S. to start

Sony has unveiled an updated PlayStation 5 model that’s set to launch this holiday, but only in the U.S. to start.

As indicated by previous ‘PS5 Slim’ rumours, this will come in the form of thinner models of both the standard PS5 console and its disc-less Digital counterpart. These updated PS5 models, which are intended to replace the existing ones once old hardware is depleted, will debut in the U.S. in November. Sony says a global rollout will come “in the following months.”

The new standard PS5 model will cost $499 USD, the same as the current base console. However, the Digital PS5 will be priced at $449 USD, which is $50 more than the current disc-less model. In Canada, they cost $649 and $519, respectively.

MobileSyrup has reached out to PlayStation for information on Canadian availability and will update this story once a response has been received.

For now, Sony says the new model’s volume is down over 30 percent from its predecessor, while the weights of the standard and digital consoles have been trimmed by 18 and 24 percent, respectively.

The signature PS5 aesthetic has also slightly changed. Now, there are four separate cover panels, with the top portion of the box sporting a glossy look. The bottom, meanwhile, remains in matte. Further, two dual USB-C ports have been added to the front, compared to the single USB-C and USB-A ports on the current PS5.

Additionally, Sony is giving players the option of purchasing an Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive for the Digital Edition PS5. As the name suggests, this $79.99 USD (about $109 CAD) add-on will allow the console to play discs.

A horizontal stand will also be included with both consoles, though you’ll have to buy a separate $29.99 USD (about $40 CAD) vertical stand if you want to place the console upright. The current PS5 models have a stand that can be used both horizontally and vertically.

Source: PlayStation