Telecom news roundup: Rogers offers some customers 20GB bonus data [Sept. 23-29]

Telecom giant Rogers reportedly offered “loyal customers” free access to 20GB of data for two years. More details on the offer, along with a breakdown of some of this week’s most important telecom stories, are outlined below.

Business

Public Mobile rolled out, and quickly killed, a free trial of its 5G network.

Telus has launched 3 Gigabit internet in Western Canada, with plans starting at $115 per month.

Bell took part in a live transatlantic meeting with holographic people in partnership with U.S. carrier Verizon and U.K. carrier Vodafone.

Vidéotron expanded its services to 37,000 homes in Québec.

North Frontenac Telephone Company completed two high-speed fibre-optic projects in the Region of Waterloo.

Some Rogers customers in Ontario faced an internet disruption earlier this week following a short outage that impacted select Toronto residents.

SaskTel announced plans to launch a pilot project focusing on solar energy this fall.

Bell will face a class action on door-to-door sales practices, Québec’s Court of Appeal has ruled.

Government

The Governments of Canada and B.C. announced plans to invest $2.6 million in internet projects in rural communities.

Deals

Rogers offered some customers 20GB of monthly bonus data for 24 months earlier this week. Customers should check their MyRogers account to see if they got the offer. More details are available here.