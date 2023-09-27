SaskTel to launch solar pilot project this fall

SaskTel will construct a solar array at its wire centre in southwest Saskatoon under a new pilot project to determine the long-term feasibility of solar energy as an additional power source.

The 100-kilowatt (kW) solar array will consist of 222 solar panels within three rows.

Solar provider miEnergy North America will begin work to install the array in October. SaskTel says it will be in service by year’s end.

Charlene Gavel, SaskTel’s CEO, said potential cost-savings and reducing the company’s environmental footprint are some of the reasons behind the project.

“We are also interested to learn if solar power generation may help improve the resiliency of our network in rural and remote areas,” Gavel said.

Image credit: SaskTel

Source: SaskTel