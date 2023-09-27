Rogers customers report internet disruption in Ontario

Rogers customers reported a landline internet disruption to Downdetector on Wednesday between 2pm and 3pm ET.

The website indicated the impacted customers were located throughout Southern Ontario.

Comments left on @RogersHelps account on X (formally known as Twitter) further indicated issues with internet services.

According to Rogers’ website, the company faced issues in parts of Toronto’s Thorncliffe, Upper Beaches, and Don Mills areas on September 25th. TV, internet and home phone were among the impacted services after third-party construction damaged fibre near DVP and Eglinton.

Rogers Help page on X states the company resolved the problems “overnight for Rogers customers.”

“Our technical teams worked around the clock to complete this complex repair. Services have now been restored for all customers. We sincerely apologize to our impacted customers for the service interruption,” a Rogers spokesperson told MobileSyrup.

Some customers continue to face service issues that don’t appear to be related to the September 25th outage, according to comments left on Downdetector‘s website and Rogers’ help page. On Wednesday, Rogers told MobileSyrup it was not facing any issues in Southern Ontario.

According to comments left on X, some customers might be facing issues with services from other providers that utilize Rogers’ network. Rogers Help page has directed customers to contact the service provider in question for support.