Google reports Q2 growth in North American smartphone sales, leaving Apple, Samsung behind

During a season of declining smartphone sales, Google was the only smartphone provider to grow in North America during the second quarter of 2023.

According to a recent analysis from Canalys, Google shipped 1.2 million devices. Compared to the sale of roughly 800,000 units during the same time last year, the company experienced 60 percent growth. The sales also doubled Google’s market share to 4 percent.

At the same time, other smartphone brands experienced a drop in sales, contributing to a 12 percent overall decline during the second quarter of 2023.

While Apple still led with the largest market share at 54 percent, fewer sales saw its annual growth shrink by 20 percent. Samsung had the second-largest market share at 24 percent but saw its annual growth shrink by 27 percent.

Rising interest rates and inflation were part of the macroeconomic challenges that saw a decrease in consumer demand.

Sales will look slightly better in the latter half of 2023 with the launch of new phone models, including Apple’s iPhone 15 lineup and Samsung’s Galaxy Fold 5 and Flip 5. Google, the analysis states, will also be “keeping up.”

“Brands such as Google Pixel and Motorola, which have been keeping up with the premiumization game with their flagship foldable devices this year, will further sweeten the holiday deals that hit the market in November and December.”

Source: Canalys