Global smartphone sales continued to decline in Q2, reports find

The global smartphone market has been in decline for some time, and the second quarter of 2023 wasn’t much different.

According to an analysis from Canalys, the market declined 11 percent over the last quarter for the sixth consecutive quarter decline.

An analysis from Counterpoint found smartphone sales dropped eight percent year-over-year, a decline that has been continuing for eight quarters.

But one area that has seen growth is premium devices. Counterpoint notes devices access of $600 aren’t part of ongoing “constraints” and saw growth this past quarter.

Canalys found Samsung led with sales, holding 21 percent of the market share, compared to 17 percent held by Apple. Xiaomi held 13 percent, and OPPO (including OnePlus) held 1o percent. Vivo held eight percent of the market share, with numbers driven by its new Y-series.

Counterpoint reported similar results.

Both reports note companies have inventories of older devices they’re trying to eliminate, using discounts in some cases. “[Original equipment manufacturers] and channels looked to clear the excess inventory built up in the market by leveraging promotions and “big sale” festivals,” Counterpoint states.

Both reports state markets will recover in the future.

Source: Canalys and Counterpoint