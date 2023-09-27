EA has delisted all FIFA titles prior to EA Sports FC 24 release

In a not-so-surprising turn of events, EA has decided to delist all prior FIFA games, including FIFA 23, from major digital storefronts such as Epic Games, Steam, Nintendo store, Xbox store, and PlayStation store.

The move comes just two days before the release of EA’s EA Sports FC 24, its first soccer title that is not licensed by FIFA. For reference, EA has been releasing FIFA soccer video games and spin-off editions since 1993.

The move was first spotted by video game industry analyst @MauroNL3, and shared by The Verge.

EA's annual football game, now called EA FC, no longer sports the FIFA name in its title. All prior entries in the series have been delisted from all major storefronts. Every FIFA title from 14 up to 23 can't be purchased anymore. FIFA 22 & 23 can still be played via EA Play. pic.twitter.com/VupU3Off44 — MauroNL (@MauroNL3) September 26, 2023

Mauro notes that every FIFA title from FIFA 14 to FIFA 23 can not be purchased anymore, though FIFA 22 and FIFA 23 can still be played via EA Play. Additionally, certain downloadable content (DLC) packs for FIFA games are still available for purchase, though it is likely that they’ll be removed soon.

It is very likely that since EA hasn’t renewed its license with FIFA, it isn’t allowed to sell anything with the FIFA name on it.

EA’s FIFA titles are developed by its Vancouver, Canada studio, and so is the upcoming EA Sports FC 24.

In contrast, FIFA appears to be determined to maintain its presence in the video game industry. It recently launched a mobile game titled “AI League,” and it might be working on a game to directly rival EA Sports FC 24.

Image credit: EA

Source: @MauroNL3, Via: The Verge