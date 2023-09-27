CBC now offers an ad-supported comedy streaming channel

CBC has launched a new streaming channel focusing solely on comedic content.

Named CBC Comedy, the streaming service features the network’s original comedy series, sketch shows and stand-up specials. Kim’s Convenience, Schitt’s Creek, TallBoyz and Baroness are some of the originals available through the channel.

“CBC Comedy is our new go-to destination for the best comedy Canada has to offer,” Sally Catto, general manager of entertainment, factual and sports at CBC, said in a press release.

The ad-supported service is free to access and is now available on CBC Gem. CBC Comedy will soon make its way to LG Channels, The Roku Channel, and Samsung TV Plus.

CBC Gem is available through multiple platforms, including the App Store and Google Play.

