fbpx
Resources

What’s new on CBC Gem in October 2023

Check out what's coming to CBC Gem this October

Dean Daley
Sep 22, 20234:40 PM EDT 2 comments

CBC has unveiled the full list of movies and shows hitting its CBC Gem streaming service in October.

Below is all the content set to hit the platform:

October 1st

  • Heartland
  • Great Canadian Baking Show
  • Skymed

October 2nd

  • Murdoch Mysteries

October 4th

  • Escape to the Country: Season 29B

October 6th

  • Ghosts: Season 5
  • Sisi: Season 2
  • Zarqa: Season 2
  • Never Saw it Coming
  • Beach Volleyball World Championships (until the 15th)
  • Peppa Pig: Season 1

October 13th

  • How to Fail As a Popstar
  • Come True
  • Chuck and the First People’s Kitchen

October 20th

  • One Night
  • The Bannocking
  • Code 8

October 24th

  • Cynara

October 27th

  • Bloodthirsty
  • Jamie: Easy Meals for Every Day
  • Grand Prix of Figure Skating: Skate Canad International

Coming in November

  • Blackberry (three-part series)
    Crime: Season 2
  • Eternal Spring
  • Harlots: Season 3
  • Sort Of: Season 3
  • Swan Song four-part series

CBC Gem is free with ads, while an ad-free ‘Premium’ subscription is available for $4.99/month.

CBC Gem is available on Android, iOS, Apple TV and more.

Comments