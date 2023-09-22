What’s new on CBC Gem in October 2023

CBC has unveiled the full list of movies and shows hitting its CBC Gem streaming service in October.
Below is all the content set to hit the platform:
October 1st
- Heartland
- Great Canadian Baking Show
- Skymed
October 2nd
- Murdoch Mysteries
October 4th
- Escape to the Country: Season 29B
October 6th
- Ghosts: Season 5
- Sisi: Season 2
- Zarqa: Season 2
- Never Saw it Coming
- Beach Volleyball World Championships (until the 15th)
- Peppa Pig: Season 1
October 13th
- How to Fail As a Popstar
- Come True
- Chuck and the First People’s Kitchen
October 20th
- One Night
- The Bannocking
- Code 8
October 24th
- Cynara
October 27th
- Bloodthirsty
- Jamie: Easy Meals for Every Day
- Grand Prix of Figure Skating: Skate Canad International
Coming in November
- Blackberry (three-part series)
Crime: Season 2
- Eternal Spring
- Harlots: Season 3
- Sort Of: Season 3
- Swan Song four-part series
CBC Gem is free with ads, while an ad-free ‘Premium’ subscription is available for $4.99/month.