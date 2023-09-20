Longo’s is now offering battery recycling services in every store

A collaboration between Longo’s and Call2Recycle, Canada’s leading battery collection and recycling program, has made the grocery store chain the first in Ontario to offer battery recycling services in all their stores.

Through the collaboration, Longo’s customers are able to return their used batteries to local stores on their shopping trips as a means of lessening their impact on the environment.

Guests can find battery recycling stations at 37 Longo’s stores across the Greater Toronto Area.

Longo’s joined the Call2Recycle battery recycling initiative earlier this month, joining the company’s network of upwards of 2,600 battery collection sites located in the province.

Once dropped off at a local store, the collected batteries are sent for processing where desired materials are retrieved and used to produce new products such as bikes or silverware.

Call2Recycle is hoping that due to its heavy traffic, Longo’s stores will contribute to increased accessibility and recycling volumes throughout southern Ontario.

The desire is shared by Longo’s, with President Deb Craven admitting the program provides a “significant opportunity” for the company and its guests to divert waste and lessen their impact on the environment.

Information on how to find the nearest battery collection site, including those in Longo’s grocery stores, can be found here.

Image credit: Call2Recycle

Source: Call2Recycle Via: GlobeNewswire