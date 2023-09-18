iPhone 15 Pro Ultra Gold from Caviar starts at $8,890 USD

As always, the latest iPhones are pretty expensive; however, purchasing one from Caviar will definitely put a dent in your pocket.

The Dubai-based luxury brand has made the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max with a gold chassis. Both models have an ‘Ultra Gold’ title added to their names. The iPhone 15 Pro Ultra Gold starts at $8,890 USD ($11,982 CAD) and goes up to $9,890 ($13,330 CAD), and the Pro Max Ultra Gold starts at $9,680 ($13,047 CAD) and goes up to $10,390 ($14,004 CAD).

The gold handsets have a satin finish, and the Apple logo is made of 24k gold.

There’s also an Ultra Black version with gold accents that’s a bit more affordable. The iPhone 15 Pro Ultra Black starts at $8,060 ($10,846 CAD) to $9,060 ($12,211 CAD), and the Max Ultra Black starts at $8,840 ($11,915 CAD) and goes up to $9,560 ($12,885 CAD). This one also has a 24k gold Apple logo on the back with an aviation titanium chassis.

There are other versions as well, Titan Black, Dark Red and Starry Night as well. Most importantly, there’s the Diamond Snowflake version with a white gold 18K phone casing and a pattern that has 570 diamonds, this version costs $563,410 USD ($759,420 CAD).

Source: Caviar, Android Headlines