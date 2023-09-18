Apple’s iOS 17 now available for all

After announcing iOS 17 during its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), Apple has finally released iOS 17 for the public to download.

It’s worth noting that iOS 17 has been available for a while in beta, but the operating system is now available for the wider public to download.

iOS 17 is available to download on the iPhone 15 series, iPhone 14 series, iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 series, iPhone 11 series, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR and the iPhone SE (2nd generation).

To download iOS 17, head to Settings > General > Software Update > Install.

iOS 17 brings major changes to three central apps: Phone, Messages and FaceTime. With the new OS, users would be able to see a live transcription of voicemails, make use of better search filters in Messages, and leave video voicemails in FaceTime.

Additionally, the new OS also brings updates to AirDrop, such as increased range and NameDrop, a simple way to share your contact information with other people on the go.

Check out everything that’s new with iOS 17 here. Alternatively, follow the links to learn how to use NameDrop, how you can clone your voice with AI in iOS 17, enable auto-clean up two-factor messages and emails, and read about iOS 17’s marquee StandBy feature.

Image credit: Apple