Telus removes $85/80GB 5G+ plan option

Telus has dropped its lowest-priced 5G+ plan option from its website.

The $85/80GB plan is no longer available for purchase at the time of writing.

Telus hasn’t replaced the plan with a new option.

The company’s other 5G+ plans are still available: the $95/120GB plan and the $105/150GB plan.

Under the allotted data amount, customers can access speeds up to 2Gbps. Once customers have used this amount, they can access unlimited data at speeds up to 512Kbps.

The price of these two plans can be reduced by $10/month for a two-year period for new customers who bring their own devices or those who enter a two-year repayment contract.

Under the discount, the 5G+ plans will cost $85/120GB and $95/150G, respectively.

Alternatively, Telus now offers an $80/65GB 5G “essential” plan. However, the plan doesn’t include unlimited data and isn’t eligible for any discounts. Previously, Telus’ essential plan cost $65/mo and had 25GB of 4G data.

More information is available on Telus’ website.