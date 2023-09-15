Umo enters Ontario market with Sault Ste. Marie Transit Services partnership

Riders using public transit in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, will soon be able to pay for trips through Umo.

The platform allows for contactless payment through a reloadable smartcard or a mobile app. Customers will be able to scan the QR code on the app or tap their card on the validator once onboard.

Umo has also collaborated with transit farebox manufacturer Tag Canada to integrate mechanical fareboxes on the transit system, allowing customers to pay in cash if they prefer.

Umo is a product of Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), a California-based company that focuses on transportation technology. CTS says Umo will help reduce board times and lead to an efficient boarding process.

“These smart cards, coupled with an intuitive mobile app, will offer a simplified method for accessing transit services, allowing riders to swiftly board buses without the hassle of handling physical tickets,” Brent Lamming, Sault Ste. Marie’s director of community services, said.

While Umo isn’t new to Canada, it’s the first time the service has come to Ontario. B.C.’s transit system also uses the platform.

Image credit: Umo Mobility/Facebook

Source: CTS