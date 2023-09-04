Apple reportedly ‘got close’ to releasing a 14-inch iPad this year

Apple reportedly “got close” to launching a 14-inch iPad at some point during the year. Had it followed through, the new model would be the biggest entry in the iPad line.

It’s said that Apple has been developing the concept of a large 14-inch iPad since 2021. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman states that this version of the tablet at one point had a targeted release this year. Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear as though the Cupertino company will be moving forward on its plans.

It’s said that a hurdle within the development cycle is attributed to Apple’s transition to OLED displays. By adopting the new standard for the iPad lineup, Apple would incur higher costs when developing larger tablets and displays. Now, it appears as though Apple will hit its ceiling with the upcoming iPad Pro refresh next year. It’s said this device will offer a 13-inch OLED display.

A 14-inch iPad does fit the bill when considering Apple’s rumoured plans to close the gap between iPad and MacBook. The aforementioned iPad Pro will reportedly come in 11 and 13-inch SKUs. Adding to that, a new Magic Keyboard may also be in development. It may assist the iPad Pro to “look even more like a laptop.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard rumours that Apple is developing a larger iPad. Last year, reports began to circulate, pointing to a possible 16-inch iPad. At the time, it was believed that it would launch during Q4 2023. “A 16-inch iPad would likely be geared toward creative professionals such as graphic artists and designers who prefer a larger screen,” the report states.

For the time being, it remains to be seen what Apple intends to do to refresh and evolve the entry-level iPad lineup.

Source: PowerOn Via: MacRumors